Plan de paix américain: les Palestiniens menacent de se retirer des accords d’Oslo

Les Palestiniens envisagent de se retirer des accords d’Oslo, qui encadrent actuellement les relations entre Israël et l’Autorité palestinienne, si le président américain Donald Trump annonce son plan de paix pour le Moyen-Orient, ont indiqué des responsables palestiniens à l’AFP.

Pres. Trump is trying to make peace between Netanyahu and Gantez , in order for the three of them to dictate an apartheid Regime on the Palestinian people .They know what is the best for the Palestinian people more than the Palestinians.This is the hoax and fraud of the century