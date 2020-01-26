Plan de paix américain: les Palestiniens menacent de se retirer des accords d’Oslo

Les Palestiniens envisagent de se retirer des accords d’Oslo, qui encadrent actuellement les relations entre Israël et l’Autorité palestinienne, si le président américain Donald Trump annonce son plan de paix pour le Moyen-Orient, ont indiqué des responsables palestiniens à l’AFP.
Pres. Trump is trying to make peace between Netanyahu and Gantez , in order for the three of them to dictate an apartheid Regime on the Palestinian people .They know what is the best for the Palestinian people more than the Palestinians.This is the hoax and fraud of the century— Dr. Saeb Erakat الدكتور صائب عريقات (@ErakatSaeb) January 26, 2020
If Netanyahu begins annexation of palestinian territory officially, this means Israel’s withdrawal from Oslo accords and agreements signed . It is an attempt to destroy the two States.But it will open the doors of one person one vote from the river Jordan to the midditterraen.— Dr. Saeb Erakat الدكتور صائب عريقات (@ErakatSaeb) January 26, 2020
Si M. Trump annonce son projet, comme cela est prévu d’ici mardi, l’Organisation de libération de la Palestine (OLP) se réserve le droit de se «retirer de l’accord intérimaire», nom des résultats concrets des discussions d’Oslo, a déclaré à l’AFP Saeb Erekat, secrétaire général de l’OLP. «Ce plan va transformer l’occupation temporaire en occupation permanente», a-t-il ajouté.