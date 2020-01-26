Plan de paix américain: les Palestiniens menacent de se retirer des accords d’Oslo

Les Palestiniens envisagent de se retirer des accords d’Oslo, qui encadrent actuellement les relations entre Israël et l’Autorité palestinienne, si le président américain Donald Trump annonce son plan de paix pour le Moyen-Orient, ont indiqué des responsables palestiniens à l’AFP.

Si M. Trump annonce son projet, comme cela est prévu d’ici mardi, l’Organisation de libération de la Palestine (OLP) se réserve le droit de se «retirer de l’accord intérimaire», nom des résultats concrets des discussions d’Oslo, a déclaré à l’AFP Saeb Erekat, secrétaire général de l’OLP. «Ce plan va transformer l’occupation temporaire en occupation permanente», a-t-il ajouté.

