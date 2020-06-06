Entrevue ministre Sajjan/28 mai

Temps de lecture estimé : 2 minutes

Voilà, je suis avec le ministre de la défense nationale Harjit Sajjan, bonjour et merci d’accorder de votre temps pour 45enord

Do Canadians have any reason to be worried about the readiness of their troops or the fulfillement of their mission abroad?

And, besides that, both the DM and CDS held a Virtual Town Hall with approx. 600 of the CAF/DND senior leadership to provide details on & answer questions regarding the resumption of CAF business. Can you give the Canadians an idea of what was said and what will be the next steps ?

Now, about op LASER, is Ottawa still open to extend the mission in the long term care facilities until the 30th of september, and then, what happens after this date if Quebec is not ready to resume being responsible for the well being of it’s own citizens ?



You are aware a growing number of Canadians night feel we are subsidizing, I would’nt go as far as saying carelessness, but the lack of foresight of this province. How long an emergency is still an emergency ? And who should pay what ?

Any other comment you want to make about the 2 recent op LASER JTFC and JTFE reports of observations in long term care facilities in Quebec and Ontario ?

And, you are probably aware that the soldiers and their family sometimes tell us a different story than what they would say publicly and, even though I cannot give names and numbers, believe me, we have reasons to feel there might be a certain discontent in the ranks regarding the tasks they must now perform in that mission, pride, yes, but a certain discontent ? Notwithstanding the fact a soldier must always answer the call, is it really what a soldier has been trained to do, beeing an orderly in a long term care facility because the provincial government ignored all the warnings during two decades. What can we say to this soldier and to his family ?